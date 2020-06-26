Former Central Florida Deputy Told to Take Down ‘Blue Lives Matter' Flag From Home

A man who spent a quarter century protecting the law as a Central Florida deputy is now being told he is breaking the law in his housing community thanks to a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag hanging from his home.

Sean Kennedy flies the flag from his New Port Richey home in Pasco County, where he spent 25 years as a member of the sheriff’s office. Kennedy said the homeowners association recently told him the flag, which has a blue stripe for law enforcement and a red stripe for firefighters, must come down.

“People don’t really understand that flag. It’s nothing to do with police,” Kennedy told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV. “The meaning of the flag is to support police that have been killed, not police that are active right now working. “

Kennedy says he has no intention to remove the flag and says the letter he received while living in the deed-restricted community comes after the death of George Floyd in police custody.

“I think it’s self-explanatory what’s going on in the world.,” said Kennedy. “The hatred of the police because of one horrible action by a guy in Minnesota just tarnishing everybody.”

Kennedy added neighbors have supported the flag and his right to fly it from his home.

“It’s something I’ve worked for for 25 years and I believe in, so, and it’s definitely not racist, it’s definitely not hatred,” said Kennedy. “It’s a tribute to law enforcement officers and firefighters who died.”