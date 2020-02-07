Former Miami Spokesperson in Custody for Allegedly Soliciting, Sending Nude Pic to Teen: Family

The former aide to the mayor of Miami who resigned this week over alleged sexually explicit photos sent to a teenager was taken into custody Friday morning.

Family members told sister station Telemundo 51 that Rene Pedrosa was questioned by officers after being taken into custody by Miami Police Department officials, but has not been charged at this time.

Miami Police will hold a 1 p.m. press conference to announce a "major arrest" but did not confirm if it is Pedrosa.

According to an incident report, the 48-year-old former spokesperson for the city and Mayor Francis Suarez is being investigated for allegedly soliciting and sending naked pictures to an underaged child. Police said the victim told police in January that Pedrosa asked for naked pictures of the child and sent them a picture of a penis.

On Tuesday, Pedrosa resigned from his position as communication director. According to Suarez, he met with Pedrosa and asked for his resignation once he admitted to the investigation.

“Rene Pedrosa informed me that he is under investigation regarding a personal matter," Suarez said in a statement Tuesday. "After I spoke with him, I asked for his resignation. The investigation must follow its course."

Before becoming the communications director for the mayor in 2019, Pedrosa was a reporter for the local Spanish-language station América TeVé.