Gov. DeSantis discusses pro-Palestine protests and encampments at Florida University

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at the University of Florida where he is discussing pro-Palestine protests and encampments in universities across the country.

"We don't do that in the state of Florida," said DeSantis as he began addressing the public.

As protests take place at universities across the country in support of Palestine, the first arrests in Florida were made after nine people were arrested last week at a protest at the University of Florida and three others at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

DeSantis mentioned there had been an attempt to protest and encampment at Florida University, but it was taken down in "a couple of minutes."

The governor went on to mention the bill he signed earlier this week that bolster school safety.

HB 1473, in part, sets new perimeter and door-safety requirements that will have to be in place before next school year.

A House staff analysis said the bill will require entryways to be closed and locked when students are on campus and “actively staffed” when open or unlocked.

Also, the measure will require people who intend to fly drones over schools to first get permission from school officials.

Violators will face second-degree misdemeanor charges, with first-degree misdemeanors for subsequent violations. Penalties will be more severe for people who fly drones over schools to capture video.

"We believe in universities campuses that are orderly," said DeSantis.

