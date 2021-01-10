Former Students, Colleagues Honor Longtime Teacher Battling Terminal Cancer

Those associated with a school in South Florida honored a beloved former teacher who is bravely battling terminal cancer.

John Branstetter first began teaching at South Miami Senior High School in 1972. When students and faculty found out that he came home from hospice care last week, they brought a parade to his front yard.

The event took place outside his Miami-Dade home, with the school’s Cobra Drum Line from their marching band setting the beat.

Carloads of former students and colleagues rolled by to salute the 73-year-old Branstetter, who taught English, drama and debate for more than four decades at the school. Some of his former students include NBC 6's Julia Bagg, Marissa Bagg and Carlos Suarez.

Branstetter retired in 2015, but has been volunteering at the campus ever since.