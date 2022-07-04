Former WTVJ Sports Anchor, ESPN Reporter Hank Goldberg Dies at 82

Hank Goldberg, who spent nearly a decade as a sports anchor for WTVJ in the 1980s and early 1990s before spending decades as a reporter and analyst with ESPN, died Monday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Goldberg died at his apartment in the city on his 82nd birthday. His sister told the paper his death was caused by complications from a battle with chronic kidney disease.

Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, he started a career in advertising before moving into work on sports talk radio, first with WIOD-AM in 1978.

He moved to television in 1983 at WTVJ, where he spent nine years before moving back to radio at WQAM in 1993. He stayed at the station until 2009.

Known as 'The Hammer', Goldberg spent 21 years with ESPN making NFL picks and covering the sport.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.