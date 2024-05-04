Fort Lauderdale Air Show is coming back, here's all you need to know

The 2024 Fort Lauderdale Air Show is coming back next weekend and with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlining, fans are expected to flock to the beach to look up at the sky for a breathtaking performance.

Whether you're looking to score tickets or want to see a full lineup of performers, here's everything you need to know to attend the 2024 Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

The 2024 Fort Lauderdale Air Show is fast approaching!! Grab your tickets today to save 25% off event day pricing! https://t.co/ewv5Axn7hS — Fort Lauderdale Air Show (@FLLAirShow) May 2, 2024

What are the dates and times of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show?

The 2024 Fort Lauderdale Air Show will be held May 11–12, 2024.

The opening ceremony starts at 11:15 a.m. and the flight performances are set to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. while the headline performance which will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds this year, will start at 2:00 p.m. and finish at 2:45 p.m. according to Saturday and Sunday's itinerary.

How can I purchase tickets to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show?

According to the official site, the air show is a gated beach event and tickets are required for entry.

Tickets vary in price based on the view. Patrons can choose between Drop Zone Beach, The Sand Boxes, Flight Line Club VIP and the Pelican VIP Penthouse.

Children five and under are free in the Drop Zone seating area and do not require a ticket.

Children two and under are free and considered a “lap infant” in the Flight Line Club VIP. Any child three and older or that requires their own seat must have a ticket.

Everyone, regardless of age, counts toward the four-person limit for the Sand Box seating. Your purchase of a one Sand Box includes entry for up to four individuals per box.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Who are the performers at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show?

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

Ghost Squadron

A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team

Navy F-18 Rhino Demo Team

SOCOM Para-Commandos

Red Bull Helicopter

Coast Guard SAR Demo

Kevin Coleman

Red Bull Air Force

What should I bring to the show?

It's recommended to bring sunscreen, an umbrella and if you purchase tickets in the Drop Zone or Sand Boxes you should bring your own beach chairs and you can also bring a cooler with food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Flight Lane VIP guests will be provided with food and beverage.

What roads will be closed for the event?

State Road A1A will be closed on Saturday and Sunday to road traffic and open to pedestrians

Where can I park?

Those who purchase Sand Box and Drop Zone tickets are invited to use the public parking area at the Galleria Mall on Sunrise Boulevard. Flight Line Club VIP ticketed guests will receive parking included with their tickets.

If you have a parking pass it's recommended to print it but you can also show it from your phone to the parking attendants.

What if it rains?

If weather or other causes beyond control get in the way of the event it may be terminated early.

If the event is cancelled in its entirety due to an occurrence outside of the control of Event Management, management may attempt to make an accommodation the following day or at next year’s event for discounted admission.

Do you recommend ear protection for children?

While ear protection is not required, it is recommended, especially for children under five who may be startled by the noise of the aerial performance teams.

Can I come and go from the ticketed beach areas during the day?

Yes. Drop Zone Beach guests will receive a wristband that will allow you exit and re-enter the beach areas throughout the day.

Flight Line VIP Club guests will receive a wristband and a lanyard for reentry to the FLC beach area.

Can I view the show form a boat?

The U.S. Coast Guard has established a Safety Zone for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show flown from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in accordance with FAA regulations and in consultation with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Army Corps of Engineers.

Viewing of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show is permitted in the area on the eastern perimeter of the United States Coast Guard Safety Zone. The eastern perimeter extends for four miles parallel with the flight path of the performing aircraft and is approximately one mile away from the air show centerline.

U.S. Coast Guard, Broward County Sheriff and Fort Lauderdale Police will be patrolling the perimeter of the Coast Guard Safety Zone and will strictly enforce the perimeter of the Coast Guard Safety Zone.