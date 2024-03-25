Fort Lauderdale announces spring break arrests following larger crowds than previous years

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department announced that it has made 18 spring break-related arrests, as of Monday, March 25.

Most involved South Florida locals -- including traffic, drug and trespassing-related offenses.

Three arrests reportedly involved actual spring breakers, and two of those arrests were for disorderly conduct, while the other involved battery on a law enforcement officer.

In 2023, only eight arrests were made, involving seven locals and one spring breaker.

Fort Lauderdale Police said in a statement that it has been dealing with more crowds this spring break.

“As a part of FLPD’s proactive approach to spring break, we have maintained an increased police presence along Fort Lauderdale Beach and in our downtown entertainment district throughout the month of March. This year, we are experiencing larger crowds than in years past and as a result, we have had isolated incidents, such as disturbances and fights," the statement read. "Our officers have immediately responded to and dispersed the crowds involved in these incidents without issue. We have made 18 spring break related arrests since March 1."