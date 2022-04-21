Fort Lauderdale Dentist Charged in 2014 Murder of FSU Law Professor

A Fort Lauderdale dentist has been arrested in connection with the 2014 murder of his brother-in-law, who was a law professor at Florida State University.

Charles Adelson, 45, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at his home Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder in the death of Dan Markel.

Adelson was booked into the Broward County jail, where he remained on a Marshals hold. Attorney information wasn't available.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The Tallahassee Democrat reported Thursday that the State Attorney for Leon County reported that audio from a 2016 meeting at a Miami restaurant between Adelson and his former girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, in which they allegedly discuss undercover agents approaching his mom about Markel’s shooting.

Adelson faces the same charges as Sigredo Garcia, who drove from South Florida to Tallahassee and shot both Markel and Magbanua. Garcia was convicted in 2019 and faces life in prison.

Magbanua is set to stand trial for her role on May 16.

Prosecutors say Garcia, Magbanua and Luis Rivera carried out the plot against Markel, with Magbanua accused by authorities of being the conduit between the hit men and their financiers, who apparently paid $100,000 to have Markel killed.

During her opening statement, Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman said Markel alleged that his mother-in-law, Donna Adelson, had spoken disparagingly about him to his children and wanted a judge to prohibit her from having unsupervised visits with his boys.

She also said that Markel's ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, said in interview that she hoped no one killed her ex-husband on her behalf and that her brother, Charlie, had looked into hiring a hit man but decided to buy her a TV instead as a divorce present.

Adelson's attorney David Oscar Markus said his client was innocent and criticized prosecutors for the timing of the arrest.

"Charlie is innocent and the prosecutors have no new information that led to this arrest," Markus said in a text. "The timing sure does stink, doesn’t it? On the eve of a long-awaited trial of Katie, this move has the smell of desperation."