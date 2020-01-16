Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Among Top 10 Airports Where Firearms Found in 2019: TSA

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was among the top ten airports in 2019 where firearms were found, according to a new report from the TSA.

TSA agents found 100 firearms at FLL over the course of the year, putting it at No. 7 on the list of airports with the most firearm discoveries.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was No. 1 on the list, with 323 fireamrs found in 2019.

Two other Florida airports made the list, with Orlando International Airport at No. 9 and Tampa International Airport at No. 10.

Overall, 4,432 firearms were found at airport security checkpoints in 2019, a record high and a 5 percent increase over 2018, when 4,239 firearms were found.