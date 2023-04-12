‘A Nightmare': Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Remains Closed After Massive Floods

Bad weather has temporarily halted flights and roadway traffic out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday.

The airport tweeted that FLL was closed to flights and roadway traffic due to heavy rainfall and flooding. Officials said it's expected to remain closed until at least noon Thursday.

The upper-level roadway reopened Thursday morning to allow travelers to pick up people.

Travel alert (Update No. 6): FLL’s upper-level (Departures) roadway is reopening to allow airport travelers waiting for family/friends to pick them up to do so as the traffic exiting the airport is almost cleared. The entrance to the lower-level (Arrivals) road is still closed. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 13, 2023

Officials urged travelers to not try to enter or leave the airport due to flooding at the entrance and exit roadways.

Travelers were also urged to check their airlines for revised flight statuses. The airport's ground shuttle system was also temporarily suspended.

Traffic around the airport was at a standstill and dozens of cars were halfway underwater.

Marylin Herrera dropped her mom off at the airport to catch a flight to Los Angeles. She said getting there wasn't a problem but trying to leave was.

Severe weather grounded flights and stopped visitors from leaving or arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

"We were in the car from literally 4:00 until about 7:00 when we managed to finally leave the airport,” Herrera said.

She said it got worse. After they managed to get out of the terminal, they got stuck in the surrounding neighborhoods.

"Everybody appears to be losing their mind,” Herrera said. “There's traffic. Everyone's trying to get out of the flooded streets. Cars are stalling. It's just a nightmare."

She later found out her mom's flight was canceled.

There were some people who got out of their cars and walk to the airport with luggage in hand. Others trying to make their flight were forced to pull over on the side of the road and wait.

Since @FLLFlyer is closed, many people are pulling over realizing they’ve missed their flight or will miss their flight. The man holding a rag in this video is an Uber driver and says water got in his car after he tried to drive around. He’s trying to let it dry out, @nbc6. pic.twitter.com/kT4VLmKZlO — Niko Clemmons (@NBCNiko) April 13, 2023

Joe Taylor missed his flight to Philadelphia. On the way to the airport, he said the water got higher and higher and into the Lyft he and his wife were in.

"It did at a certain point, I'm trying to help him out now that we're stopped, the more water he can get out of his car I appreciate that because he got us here,” Taylor said. "Really frustrated on the way here, and now that I'm at this point, you know it's over, you're not making your flight, you just have to deal with it.”

A video on Twitter showed flooding in a parking garage at FLL.

The heavy rain dumped what looks like waterfalls and rivers near FLL. One Twitter user said a friend had been stuck in her car for an hour due to the flooding.

This is from my friend @boograyson. Has been stuck in her car for an hour at Fort Lauderdale airport due to intense flooding. pic.twitter.com/bCOOGqzfLP — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) April 12, 2023

The National Weather Service reported the water reached close to the tops of car tires.

Over at Miami International Airport, officials told NBC6 there were two short periods of flight delays due to lightning, and no flight cancelations.

Multiple tornado, flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in South Florida as heavy rain swept through the area for the third day in a row.

Officials in Fort Lauderdale also closed the Kinney Tunnel due to the weather.