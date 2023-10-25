Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returns. From tickets to transportation, here's what to know

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) has officially dropped anchor in South Florida.

The annual event takes place across seven locations including the renowned Bahia Mar Yachting Center and the Broward County Convention Center.

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the events with an economic impact of nearly $1.8 billion for the area.

From ticket prices to transportation, here's what to know about the 64th Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show:

When is the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show?

Events and boat displays will run from Wednesday, Oct. 25th to Sunday, Oct. 29th.

On Wednesday the show will be open from noon to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday it will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How do I buy tickets to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show?

Ticket prices range for the annual event.

A one-day general admissions ticket is available for $42 and is valid for any one show day.

A two-day general admissions ticket is available for $70 and is valid for any two days of the show.

A one-day Wednesday preview ticket is available for $64, but this ticket is valid for any one day from Wednesday to Sunday.

Tickets for children (ages 6-15) are available for $16 and valid for any one day of the show.

Tickets for children under 6 are free as long as a ticketed adult accompanies them.

If you are interested in the Windward VIP Experience, tickets are available for $398 and include early show entry, access to the Windward VIP Club, food and premium beverages, as well as a Water Taxi.

Tickets are valid for any one day of the show. One-day Windward VIP tickets and Fort Lauderdale Concours bundles are also available for $523.

Guests can experience all the benefits that VIP offers and 20% off the Fort Lauderdale Concours tickets.

Tickets will provide access to all seven locations of the boat show: The Broward County Convention Center, Bahia Mar Yachting Center, Las Olas Marina, Hall of Fame Marina, SuperYacht Village at Pier 66 South, Pier 66 Marina, and the 17th Street Yacht Basin.

To purchase tickets, click here.

How can I take the Brightline to attend the boat show?

Anyone interested attending the FLIBS can now benefit from a car-free connection through expanded service offered by Brightline.

Brightline guests attending FLIBS, coming from Miami, West Palm Beach, Aventura, Boca and now Orlando can ride to the largest in-water boat show in the world with trains to Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station.

Complimentary shuttles will be provided by the boat show from the Brightline station to the Riverside Hotel as part of the show’s shuttle service.

Specialty-themed cocktails will be available at Brightline’s Mary Mary Bars throughout the duration of the show including a specialty drink, the Rumgroni, with Havana Club.

For more information about the 64th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, click here and for a schedule of trains including designated FLIBS trains, click here.