Fort Lauderdale Opens Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance

The city of Fort Lauderdale is offering rental assistance to eligible residents who were financially impacted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Households can receive up to six months of rental assistance and must meet the following requirements:

Rental apartment/home must be located in the City of Fort Lauderdale

Qualifies for unemployment due to COVID‐19, has experienced a reduction in household income due to COVID‐19, or has incurred significant costs due to COVID‐19 or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID‐19

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability (including eviction notice, past due rent notice)

Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income.

Residents can apply here.