Fort Lauderdale Police Investigate Crash That Critically Injured 8-Year-Old

An investigation continued after an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police.

On Thursday, crossing guards were out and about and indications still marked the streets and sidewalk where the child was struck by a vehicle that veered out of control.

"I saw the little boy on the floor," said a witness, who did not want to be identified. "His hips was messed up, and his arm."

The crash was captured on cameras from a grocery store across the street. The owner didn't want to release the footage but allowed NBC 6 to watch it.

The video showed a car going northbound on Northwest 23rd Avenue. The driver loses control, crosses into the southbound lanes, then runs into the child and drags him across the street.

“So many accidents happen in this intersection, especially at that light,” the witness said.

Two other cars were also involved in the crash. Footage from Chopper 6 showed the crash left a red sedan, a post office truck and a Dodge Challenger mangled at the scene.

Police said they're investigating the video footage. No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

The child is still recovering in the hospital.