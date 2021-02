Police in Fort Lauderdale have found an 8-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.

Jaeden Lowe had been last seen walking northbound on Federal Highway just south of the tunnel, Fort Lauderdale Police said.

Shortly after sending an alert about the missing child, police said he was found safe.

#Update - Jaeden has been found. Thank you all for sharing! https://t.co/fJM41K4LHr — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) February 25, 2021