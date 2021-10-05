Fort Lauderdale Police Seek Public's Help in Fatal Shooting of Man on Dirt Bike

Police are asking for the public's help in solving the killing of a man who was shot while riding a dirt bike in Fort Lauderdale this past weekend.

Domonic Fleming, 28, was riding with a large group of other bikers and ATV riders in the 1200 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue when he was shot multiple times just before 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Fleming, a resident of Sunrise, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police on Tuesday released 911 calls from the incident.

"Did you see the person who did it?" a 911 operator asks in one of the calls.

"No, no they're all on ATVs, it could have been somebody on an ATV," the caller responds.

Police said the responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter alert. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Investigators said they still don't know where the shots came from, whether it was another rider, someone in a car or someone on foot.

Officials have released few other details about the investigation, but said they're asking anyone with information or video of the incident to come forward.

#FLPD is investigating the homicide of Domonic Fleming. We know there were witnesses to this incident. If you have video please upload it here➡️https://t.co/tcUbRQfBOZ.



To provide information anonymously, contact @crimestoppers2 at (954) 493-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/UKn7YjAtGi — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) October 4, 2021

Anyone with info can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.