Four Injured After Truck Flies Off I-95, Crashes

Four people are injured after a crash on Interstate 95 sent a truck flying off the road early Sunday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, multiple units along with a Technical Rescue Team responded to reports of a multiple-vehicle car crash around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Pictures of the incident show a truck collapsed into the grassy area behind a house on the side of I-95.

According to police, 27-year-old Jose Morillo was the driver of the second vehicle. They say he left the scene of the accident and was later apprehended.

Morillo now faces one charge of leaving the scene of a crash.

All four passengers of the truck were able to get out themselves and were taken to nearby hospitals.