FPL Reports Thousands of Power Outages in Broward, Miami-Dade

Thousands of South Florida residents are without power as the area begins to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Eta.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 1,140 reported outages in Miami-Dade County and 3,730 reported outages in Broward County, according to Florida Power & Light.

Our crews were out restoring power today & will work continuously, as long as winds are below 35 MPH & conditions are safe. Please remain indoors as conditions worsen from #Eta, but if you must go outside, keep safety top of mind & stay away from downed lines & flood waters. pic.twitter.com/vUTZzicY1m — Florida Power & Light (@insideFPL) November 9, 2020

Due to Eta, FPL said they cannot provide specific estimated times of restoration for some areas.

The organization is asking the public to exercise social distancing rules as their crews work to restore power.

As #Eta wind speeds and weather permit, our crews will be out in the field restoring power. For everyone's safety, please keep 6 feet of distance from our crews. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/Y6YUHg4xq0 — Florida Power & Light (@insideFPL) November 8, 2020

Click here to check FPL's power outage map.