FPL Reports Thousands of Power Outages in Broward, Miami-Dade

Thousands of South Florida residents are without power as the area begins to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Eta.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 1,140 reported outages in Miami-Dade County and 3,730 reported outages in Broward County, according to Florida Power & Light.
Due to Eta, FPL said they cannot provide specific estimated times of restoration for some areas.
The organization is asking the public to exercise social distancing rules as their crews work to restore power.
Click here to check FPL's power outage map.