Fred Weakens to Tropical Depression Over Haiti, Dominican Republic

Fred weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday and continued to dump heavy rain over Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the storm with winds of 35 mph as it moved west-northwest at 15 mph about 55 miles southeast of Cap Haitien, Haiti.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas as well as the provinces in Cuba of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

On the forecast track, Fred moved slightly south and was expected be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday.

Nearly eight inches of rain could fall in portions of the Dominican Republic and Bahamas with mudslides being a potential risk. Forecasts show the system could skirt over the northern coast of Cuba before a possible move around the west coast of Florida.

Much of South Florida and the Florida Keys remained in the system's cone of concern. South Florida should continue to monitor the forecast for any anticipated impacts Friday night through Sunday.

Beginning Friday into next week, heavy rainfall associated with Fred will impact Florida and parts of the Southeast. Through Monday, 3 to 5 inches of rain is anticipated across the Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches.