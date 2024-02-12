Gambling addiction hotline struggles to meet demand after sports betting apps become legal in Florida

Sports betting apps make it easier for consumers to place their bets, but now the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling said it's struggling to meet demand.

The nonprofit contracted to run Florida's addictive gambling prevention program, said it has saw a 138% increase in demand over one month from December to January.

According to NBC6 affiliate WPTV, who first reported this story, the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling predicts it will receive about 40,000 calls this current fiscal year, which is higher than the about 26,000 calls it saw the previous year. The largest increase coming from young adult men.

Sunday was the first time people in Florida could legally bet on the Super Bowl.

The American Gaming Association said it expects a record 67.8 million Americans to have bet on the game.