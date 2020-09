A gas line eruption led to a section of the Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County being completely shut down Thursday.

The eruption happened just before 10 a.m. on the northbound side of the Turnpike adjacent to the Lake Worth Road overpass, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The eruption compromised a section of the overpass, and the Turnpike was closed in both directions as a result, officials said.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off at the 86 Mile Post Boyton Beach https://t.co/rNYkQNdXjP pic.twitter.com/6BRQCGMSPJ — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) September 24, 2020

No injuries were reported and the cause of the eruption was under investigation.