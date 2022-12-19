Gas Prices Continue Drop Across Florida Ahead of Holiday Week Travel: AAA

Drivers across Florida will get another holiday gift with gas prices dropping for yet another week.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas this week is $3.03, down 11 cents from last week and 44 cents from one month ago. The price is also down 20 cents from one year ago.

In Miami, the average price is $3.16 a gallon - down nine cents from one week ago and 34 cents from one month ago. The cheapest gallon is $2.79 at the Murphy Express on Northwest 27th Avenue in Opa-locka.

In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $3.10 a gallon - down 11 cents from one week ago and 41 cents from one month ago. The cheapest gallon is $2.81 at the Rockey Fuel on Washington Street in Hollywood.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas