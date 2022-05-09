Gas Prices Continue to Rise Across Florida This Week

After several weeks of a drop in the price for a gallon of gas, Florida has seen the numbers once again on the rise.

AAA reports the average cost for a gallon is at $4.20, up two cents from last week and 12 cents from last month. The numbers are a drastic rise from this time last year, when the average price was $2.88 per gallon.

In Miami, the average cost is $4.28 a gallon, up seven cents from last week and 13 cents from last month. The cheapest gallon of gas is at the RaceTrac on Northwest 2nd Avenue in Miami Gardens for $3.95 a gallon.

In Fort Lauderdale, the average cost is also $4.28 a gallon - up six cents a gallon from last week and nine cents from one month ago. The cheapest gallon of gas is at the Rocket Fuel on North 66th Avenue in Davie for $3.95 a gallon.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas

Tap the "find gas" tab on the bottom of your screen.

You'll be able to pick which fuel type you prefer. GasBuddy lets you filter for regular, midgrade, premium, diesel, UNL88 and E85.

The app shows a list of stations and their prices from low to high. It also tells you the range of prices. For example, in one Los Angeles area, prices range from $4.99 to $5.99.

You can filter by payment method, ratings, brands and amenities, like restrooms or stations that are open 24/7.

Once you settle on a station, you can click on the one you want. That will show you its full address, directions, ratings, reviews and amenities.

The app will also ask you to report gas prices at the station, so you can help others get accurate information.