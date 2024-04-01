Gas prices continue to rise across Florida, up 21 cents over past month

Florida motorists continue to see higher prices at the pump, with the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded up 8 cents over the past week and 21 cents over the past month.

The AAA auto club said an average gallon of regular unleaded in Florida cost $3.58 on Monday, as the industry converts to a more-expensive summer gasoline blend and refineries continue scheduled maintenance.

“Uncertainty of the impact of Ukraine’s targeting of Russia’s oil infrastructure likely spiked oil prices recently,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a prepared statement. “But those concerns have abated somewhat for now, and gas prices are settling into a pattern similar to last year when the usual seasonal increase was slow and steady.”

AAA also cited a tightening global oil supply.

“Although the United States is producing oil at record levels again, OPEC+ extended production cuts to lower global supplies and prop up oil prices,” AAA said in a news release.

The national average price Monday was $3.54 a gallon. Florida’s average is 10 cents higher than a year ago.

Across Florida, the lowest average prices remained in the Panhandle, including $3.21 a gallon in the Panama City area. By contrast, the average price in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area was $3.77 a gallon.