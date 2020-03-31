Florida

Gender Reveal Leads to Brush Fire in Central Florida Park: Officials

The fire took place Saturday in a park area in Brevard County

Officials in one Florida county are warning residents to avoid starting unnecessary fires after they say a gender reveal started a 10-acre brush fires last weekend.

The fire took place Saturday in a park area in Brevard County.

“Something as seemingly innocent as a gender reveal, can turn into a large-scale disaster where homes are threatened,” Fire Rescue Chief Mark Schollmeyer told NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

Schollmeyer said is county, which is currently under a burn ban, has its resources stretched due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the state of Florida.

"We want to prevent those wildfires started carelessly by let's say fireworks, camp fires open trash and burning, bonfires, those kind of incidents can escalate rapidly,” he said.

