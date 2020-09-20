Georgia Man Airlifted After Shark Attack Off Marathon

A Georgia man was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami after being bitten by a shark at Sombrero Key Light, near Marathon, Sunday morning.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Andrew Eddy suffered a "severe" bite on his shoulder at around 10 a.m. They say Eddy was snorkeling on a reef his family on a private boat.

Witnesses told authorities that Eddy was immediately attacked when he entered the water. Boaters say a bull shark, between eight to 10 feet, was spotted in the area.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that Eddy's condition is not known at the moment.