Girl Arrested for Pembroke Pines School Threats Framed by Ex-Classmate: Cops

A girl who was arrested back in November after she was accused of making threats against students and staff at a charter school in Pembroke Pines was framed by an ex-classmate who is now charged in the incident, police said Thursday.

Pembroke Pines Police had arrested the 13-year-old girl back on Nov. 19 after threats were made on Instagram against students and staff at Renaissance Charter School, where the teen had been a student.

The threats led to the school being placed on a code yellow.

Police said the teen's family initially didn't cooperate with investigators, and the decision to arrest her was made in consultation with the Broward State Attorney's Office.

"Due to the exigent nature of the school threats and in accordance with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Act, it was determined that

probable cause existed to arrest [the teen] due to available evidence as well as multiple witness statements," police said in a news release Thursday.

But in December, the teen's family began cooperating with investigators and detectives were able to get a subpoena for the I.P. addresses associated with the threatening messages, police said.

In January, detectives obtained new evidence that showed that a 12-year-old girl who also attended Renaissance Charter School used the 13-year-old's information to create an email address and

open multiple Instagram accounts, police said.

The younger girl then sent herself and other students multiple

threatening messages, and intentionally lied to law enforcement and school staff to frame the 13-year-old, police said.

Charges were dropped against the 13-year-old and now the 12-year-old is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm, falsifying a police report, penalty for disruption of an educational institution, and criminal use of personal information.