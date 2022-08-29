Girlfriend of Rapper Tekashi69 Arrested for Battery After Fight at Miami Restaurant

The girlfriend of the infamous rapper formerly named Tekashi69 was arrested Monday after police said she punched him before an argument outside a Miami restaurant.

Rachel Wattley, 25, was charged with one county of misdemeanor battery for the incident.

According to a police report, Wattley and the rapper - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - were escorted out of Kiki on the River in the 400 block of Northwest N River Drive when an officer spotted them get into an argument.

Hernandez told officers his girlfriend had punched him prior to leaving the restaurant. Officers spotted a minor injury on his left cheek, according to the report.

A security guard told police he saw Wattley throw several punches and she was taken into custody. Wattley remains in jail.

The couple have been together three years and have one child together. Wattley is known on social media with over 1.7 million followers on Instagram where the aspiring rapper is known as "Jade."

Now going by the stage name 6ix9ine, the rapper gained national attention for testifying in several murder trials against members of his own gang as part of a plea deal.