Give Miami Day 2023: Here's how to donate to your favorite charity, organization

One of the largest annual giving events in the U.S. is officially underway.

Give Miami Day is an annual giving event that unites community-serving organizations - big and small, new and established - to celebrate and increase generosity in the Greater Miami area through online giving.

The event helps raise awareness about the role these organizations play in the community and inspires people to discover and donate to causes they care about.

Since it was created in 2012, Give Miami Day has raised a total of $145 million in funding for Miami's community-serving organizations. Last year, more than $32 million were raised in a single day.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Last year, more than 1,000 local nonprofits participated and about 41,217 people donated to their favorite causes.

To donate to your favorite organization, click here.

If you would like to donate, but are unsure of what organization to contribute to, take a matchmaking quiz or browse the different categories to find the organization that's closest to your heart.