Good Samaritans Help Free Driver After Crash on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

A group of good Samaritans helped free a driver from a wrecked car after a violent crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 120th Street.

Officials said a gray Honda SUV, white Ford pickup and silver Ford pickup were involved in the crash.

The man who was driving the Honda became trapped inside as a result.

Cell phone footage showed several people trying to pull open the car door to get the driver out before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived and were able to get him out.

The man was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

