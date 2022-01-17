Good Samaritans Help Free Driver After Crash on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

A group of good Samaritans helped free a driver from a wrecked car after a violent crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 120th Street.
Officials said a gray Honda SUV, white Ford pickup and silver Ford pickup were involved in the crash.
The man who was driving the Honda became trapped inside as a result.
Cell phone footage showed several people trying to pull open the car door to get the driver out before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived and were able to get him out.
The man was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
