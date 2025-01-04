Got a romantic resolution? Tinder says the busiest day of the year is upon us

If your New Year's resolution was to put yourself out there romantically, Tinder wants you to know that Sunday, Jan. 5 may just be the perfect day to do it.

That's because, according to the dating app, the first Sunday of the year is also the busiest, when people are swiping nearly 20 percent more than the rest of the year.

So, no matter what your perfect person looks like, you may be more likely to find them on Sunday.

Here are some fast facts courtesy of Tinder.

What is Dating Sunday?

On Dating Sunday, Tinder is more active than usual. According to the company, direct messages increase by nearly 20 percent, users are about 12 percent more likely to have a conversation, and users experience over 10 percent more matches than rest of the year.

Tinder is clear: "On Dating Sunday alone, Tinder users see over 10% more matches than usual—averaging 356 matches per second!"

When is peak dating season?

Though you may thin k the answer to this question would be "cuffing season"--the time leading up to the holidays when people appear to partner off--it's actually not the peak season for dating on Tinder.

The magic months are actually the first two of the year.

"On Tinder, DMs spike by nearly 20%, with users sending 298.4 million more Likes during the 'Peak Season' leading up to Valentine’s Day than the rest of the year," the company says.

Who gets the most "likes" on Tinder?

If you want to set your profile up for success, the dating app lists a few trends that may help.

For instance, the most liked personality types are reportedly loyal, friendly, energetic and optimist.

The professionals that appear to bring in the most "likes" are physiotherapists, special needs TAs, dental surgeons, air stewards and bridal stylists.

And for the mystical, you seem to have a leg up if your zodiac sign is Gemini, Leo, Scorpio or Sagittarius.

So if these descriptors apply to you, you may want to throw them in your bio.

But above all, it seems that making sure you know what your priorities are will help you make connections year-round.

"This year, daters got clear on what they want and are heading into 2025 with unapologetic intentions," the company says.