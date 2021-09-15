Florida

DeSantis Announces $3.4M in Funding for Florida's Military Communities and Bases

By NBC 6

NBC 6

More than $3.4 million in funding will be going to military communities and bases throughout Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, located southwest of Jacksonville.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The funding will come from grant programs and will go towards maintaining facilities at and near bases, including $1 million for Camp Blanding, DeSantis said.

Nearly $600,000 will go to the city of Jacksonville for programs including the goal of hosting a nuclear aircraft carrier in the area, the governor said.

Local

Miami-Dade 26 mins ago

Homestead-Miami Speedway Returns to Playoff Position on 2022 NASCAR Schedule

Palm Beach County 19 mins ago

South Florida Teen High, Speeding in Crash That Killed 4: Sheriff

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

FloridaRon DeSantisStarke
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us