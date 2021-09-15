DeSantis Announces $3.4M in Funding for Florida's Military Communities and Bases

More than $3.4 million in funding will be going to military communities and bases throughout Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, located southwest of Jacksonville.

The funding will come from grant programs and will go towards maintaining facilities at and near bases, including $1 million for Camp Blanding, DeSantis said.

Nearly $600,000 will go to the city of Jacksonville for programs including the goal of hosting a nuclear aircraft carrier in the area, the governor said.