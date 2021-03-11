Florida

Governor DeSantis Signs Order Canceling COVID Fines by Local Governments

The order does not apply to any previous COVID-related orders or enforcement by the state and does not cancel fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals or health care providers

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis eliminated any fines given by local cities and counties relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis signed an executive order Wednesday night stating any fines on people and businesses by local governments due to "unprecedented local government restrictions" starting in March 2020 are remitted.

The order does not apply to any previous COVID-related orders or enforcement by the state and does not cancel fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals or health care providers.

DeSantis has singed similar orders in the past that include prohibiting local governments from collecting fines for violations of mask mandates, which have been in place for several cities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

