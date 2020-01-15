Green Card Holders Warned of New Laws That Hold Possible Deportation Penalty

Immigration lawyers around Florida and across the country are warning those holding green cards to pay close attention to new laws taking effect this year that could get permanent residents deported.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services instituted some new rules that make punishments tougher for those who don’t admit to being an immigrant on tax returns, for example.

Another example is the requirement that all men between the ages of 18 and 25 mist register for selective service or face the possibilities of the strictest punishment.

“These are all reasons for denial of citizenship, denial of green card and abandonment of green cards,” immigration attorney Indera DeMine told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV.

Green cards must be renewed every 10 years and some holders have begun to take the steps toward citizenship to avoid possible deportation.

“Something like a prolonged visit overseas can have such a big impact on someone’s life, so absolutely I’m warning folks about these things,” DeMine explained.