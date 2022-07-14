Guns Found in Jeep After Police Chase in Fort Lauderdale

Reports of a shooting by a rifle-wielding man in a Jeep led to a police chase and arrest in Fort Lauderdale.

Denzel Anthony Samuels-Hines, 24, was arrested July 3 after officers saw a white Jeep Compass speeding away from the 3600 block of Southwest 12 Court.

Two officers followed the Jeep in an unmarked patrol car with flashing lights and siren activated until the brief pursuit ended in the 500 block of Long Island Avenue.

Meanwhile, another driver was at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department where he told officers someone got out of a white Jeep and pointed a rifle at him while both vehicles were at a stop sign. The driver ducked for cover then sped away to report the incident.

The driver was brought to the scene of the traffic stop and identified Samuels-Hines as the man who pointed the rifle at him, according to the arrest report.

Police said they found a black rifle and two handguns in the Jeep.

Samuels-Hines said he would have stopped sooner but he didn’t hear the siren because he was playing loud music. Two other people in the Jeep said no music was playing or it was playing too low to drown out the siren, the report stated.

Days earlier in the same neighborhood, police said they received reports of a drive-by shooting targeting a car with a middle-aged woman driver and a 10-year-old girl passenger.

Neither was reported wounded, but they said a man with an AR-15 rifle fired at them from a white Jeep. It had the same license plate number as Samuels-Hines’ Jeep, investigators said.

He is facing six charges including aggravated assault with a weapon, fleeing police, and driving with a suspended license.

Samuels-Hines remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $68,000, records show.