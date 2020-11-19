first alert weather

Gusty Winds, Isolated Showers in South Florida Through End of Work Week

Look for some lingering breeze into the weekend which may keep elevated rip currents in the forecast along with higher than normal seas

Grab that hairspray or a hat if you're heading out the door Thursday in South Florida with gusty winds sticking around through the end of the work week.

We are still locked into this windy pattern Thursday with wind advisories, gale warnings and a high risk of rip currents still in play. Some king tide flooding could also occur again near the coast during high tide (around midday).

Otherwise, it'll be pleasant with low humidity and highs near 80. Rain chances remain low, near 10-20%. Friday looks like a carbon copy of Thursday with a touch more humidity and a touch less breeze.

Look for some lingering breeze into the weekend which may keep elevated rip currents in the forecast along with higher than normal seas. You'll notice isolated showers too with slowly rising humidity and highs highs in the low 80s, typical for this time of the year. 

We are watching two areas with low development chances. The first area could see a developing area of low pressure in between the Bahamas and Bermuda in the coming days. Chance of development is near 20%. The other area is a broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Development chances are only 10%, but rain could push back into already hard hit Nicaragua.

