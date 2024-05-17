Haitian Flag Day in South Florida has grown into a movement over the years

Haitian Flag Day is a celebration of unity and pride. In South Florida, the May 18th holiday has become a movement in itself.

There will be plenty of Haitian flags waving across South Florida Saturday as the Haitian community celebrates the birth of the flag. The holiday also falls during Haitian Heritage Month.

"I have seen celebrations of the Haitian flag, Haitian Flag Day just take off in Miami," said Gepsie Metellus, Executive Director of Sant La. Metellus works to uplift the local Haitian community. The Haitian-born community leader has lived in Miami for more than 30 years.

"There was a time when just a few schools, especially those with heavy Haitian student populations would put on celebrations, parades performances, etcetera, but over the past 40 years it has become a movement," explained Metellus. Now, there are a number of Haitian Flag Day celebrations in schools, churches and even city-led commemorations.

For Haitians, their country’s flag is deeper than a symbol because of the history it took to go from the French flag to the flag today. Haiti removed the white band from the French flag, sewing together the red and blue bands to symbolize the alliance between Black and mixed race people.

Throughout Haiti’s history, there were many battles and challenges before the final version of the flag was adopted on May 18, 1803. A powerful motto is etched on Haiti’s flag: L'Union fait la Force which translates to "unity makes strength."

Haiti became the first Black-led republic in 1804 when it gained its independence from France.

"It’s such a unique event in history. Unique in the sense you have formerly enslaved people revolting, pushing back fighting back and making sure their enslavers were no longer in the country. And, so for me that is really powerful," Metellus said with pride.

While many Haitians celebrate the country’s rich history, the present state of the island nation still weighs heavy on their hearts.

“All of us are very concerned with how things are evolving in Haiti,” said Metellus. “I think while the celebrations may be tempered just a little bit based on the crossroads that Haiti finds itself in now, but I know there will be prayers. There will be wishes and I think we will continue to draw strength from this legacy to be inspired and be hopeful.”

Here’s a list of Haitian Flag Day events happening in South Florida Saturday:

Broward County:

Haitian Flag Day Celebration

2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Lauderhill City Hall

5581 W Oakland Park Blvd

Lauderhill

Miami-Dade County:

Haitian Flag Day Celebration

12 p.m.-7 p.m.

St. John Lutheran Church

10390 NE 2nd Avenue

Miami Shores

Pedalé 1804: An 18.04 Mile Tri-City Bike Ride and Wellness Oasis

7a.m.-12p.m.

Starts & Ends at MOCA Plaza

700 NE 125 Street

North Miami