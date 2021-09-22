Haitian Migrant Supporters Block Traffic at Miami Protest

Haitian exiles and supporters blocked a section of a Miami roadway Wednesday during a protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, where they called for the end of the deportation of Haitian migrants from Texas.
The protesters shut down a section of Northwest 7th Avenue around noon.
Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
Two groups had organized the rally in hopes of keeping attention on the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border involving thousands of Haitian migrants.
Over the weekend, the U.S. began deporting migrants who had gathered under a bridge at a Texas border town.
Local
As of Tuesday, over 1,000 Haitians have been deported and another 4,000 have been moved to other processing centers along the border.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.