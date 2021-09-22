Haitian Migrant Supporters Block Traffic at Miami Protest

Haitian exiles and supporters blocked a section of a Miami roadway Wednesday during a protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, where they called for the end of the deportation of Haitian migrants from Texas.

The protesters shut down a section of Northwest 7th Avenue around noon.

#RIGHT #NOW @NBC6 Haitians exiles and supporters have shutdown NW 7th Avenue outside of ICE field office calling for end to the US deportation of Haitian Migrants from Texas border town. pic.twitter.com/q9yRpUkZUT — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosNBC6) September 22, 2021

Two groups had organized the rally in hopes of keeping attention on the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border involving thousands of Haitian migrants.

Over the weekend, the U.S. began deporting migrants who had gathered under a bridge at a Texas border town.

As of Tuesday, over 1,000 Haitians have been deported and another 4,000 have been moved to other processing centers along the border.