Hard Rock Hollywood, Other South Florida Seminole Casinos Set to Reopen Friday

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood and the rest of South Florida's Seminole casinos will be reopening Friday after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hard Rock, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino are all set to open at noon on Friday.

A number of safety and social distancing measures will be in place at the casinos. They include:

Temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry. Any guest or team member with a temperature above CDC guidelines will not be allowed entry.

A requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines, without exception. Masks will be provided to guests, as needed. Numerous alternating slot machines will be turned off, to help ensure social distancing on the casino floor.

New Plexiglass barriers will divide players at poker games, customer service areas and most table games.

Signs will be posted throughout the complex to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to Safe + Sound program guidelines.

Numerous team members will be part of a new "Safe + Sound Clean Team" to focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.

Hand-sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floor, at the entrances and throughout the property.

Constant purification and disinfecting of the air flowing into the complex through the AtmosAir™ bipolar ionization system designed to destroy virus particles in the air and on surfaces.

An overall 50 percent reduction in guest capacity throughout the property.

"Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members," said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We are making sure our resorts are Safe + Sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return."

Though dining areas will be open, they'll feature limited seating. The Guitar Hotel pool will be open to guests only.

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock and The Pavilion at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek will remain closed until further notice.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida closed all of its casinos in Florida back on March 20. At the time of the closings, the Tribe said they employed nearly 14,000 people in the state.