Hazy, Hot, Humid Weather Continues With Isolated Showers This Afternoon

Hazy, hot, humid weather will continue across South Florida today with highs in the upper 80s and feels-like temps in the mid-90s.

Isolated showers & storms may begin popping up as early as 1 p.m., but the isolated strong to severe storms hold off until after 3 p.m.

Damaging wind, localized flooding and small hail are all possible with a few of the stronger storms.

Monday will be similar to Sunday with slightly higher rain chances.

After a break on Wednesday, temps, humidity and rain chances all start going back up ahead of Friday’s cold front.

Next weekend looks gorgeous.