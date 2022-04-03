first alert weather

Hazy, Hot, Humid Weather Continues With Isolated Showers This Afternoon

Isolated showers & storms may begin popping up as early as 1 p.m., but the isolated strong to severe storms hold off until after 3 p.m.

By NBC 6 and Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hazy, hot, humid weather will continue across South Florida today with highs in the upper 80s and feels-like temps in the mid-90s.

Damaging wind, localized flooding and small hail are all possible with a few of the stronger storms.

Damaging wind, localized flooding and small hail are all possible with a few of the stronger storms.

Monday will be similar to Sunday with slightly higher rain chances.

After a break on Wednesday, temps, humidity and rain chances all start going back up ahead of Friday’s cold front.

Next weekend looks gorgeous.

