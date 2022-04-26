HCA Healthcare Gifts $1.5M to FIU to Help Combat Nursing Shortage

HCA Healthcare gave Florida International University $1.5 million towards fixing the nursing shortage in the state.

"It's a much-needed gift because there is a shortage of nursing professors, not only in Florida but throughout the nation," said Ora Strickland, the Dean of FIU Nursing School.

HCA Healthcare has committed a total of $10 million to over three years to colleges and universities serving Black and Latino communities.

FIU is federally designated as a Hispanic and Minority Institution with a student body that is 61% Hispanic.

"Florida is predicting by 2035 we're going to be 60,000 nurses short, there's going to be a shortage of $60,000 nurses predicted and so that's the need," said Dr. Natalie Ransom, the HCA Chief Nursing Executive.

FIU officials say the gift will go towards hiring more nursing professors, admitting more students to the nursing program, and providing scholarships.

FIU's college of nursing and health sciences was established in 1982. The college offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees and specialty certificates in several health fields.