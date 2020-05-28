Heading to a Miami-Dade Beach Monday? Here Are the Reopening Rules

What to Know Miami-Dade beaches are set to open Monday with a new set of safety guidelines that will be enforced

Beachgoers will be allowed to walk, jog, swim, surf, sunbathe, kayak and paddleboard

No groups of more than 10 will be allowed

After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Miami-Dade beaches are set to reopen Monday.

Beachgoers will be allowed to walk, jog, swim, surf, sunbathe, kayak and paddleboard, but certain activities are prohibited and the county will be strictly enforcing a set of safety guidelines.

The beach rules include:

Use of facial coverings, especially in restrooms and at concessions. Everyone must have a mask on hand, but they may be removed for swimming and strenuous exercise when social distancing of six feet is maintained. Masks are not mandatory for children 2 years and younger or people with chronic pre-existing conditions.

Social distancing of six feet, except for family members who reside together.

Limiting group size to 10 or fewer people.

Prohibited beach activities include:

No groups of more than 10 people

No shared equipment

No canopies or tents

No organized group activities or athletics of two or more people (for example, no volleyball, soccer, frisbee or paddle ball)

No use of group facilities in beach parks (for example, no access to changing rooms, picnic pavilions or playgrounds)

No special events (group picnics are also prohibited)

No use of exercise equipment or playgrounds

No dogs or pets on the beach

No fishing, except at specifically designated areas where social distancing is maintained

Miami-Dade is also allowing its hotels to reopen to non-essential travelers starting Monday.

Hotel rules include:

Use of facial coverings. Guests must use facial coverings in all common interior areas. Staff must use masks at all times, both indoors and out.

Social distancing, with added precautions during check-in

Elevator use limited to 50 percent capacity with no more than four occupants, unless they are from the same family.

Signage to remind everyone of the New Normal Guidelines.

Sanitizer or soap and water readily available at key entrances and public areas

No valet parking where onsite parking is available. When parking is unavailable, valets must maintain distance, wear masks, change/sanitize gloves between each vehicle, not touch guest luggage (unless guests are physically unable to lift the luggage)

No more than 50 percent capacity in restaurants, meeting areas and banquet spaces

No self-service food operations

Pools will also be allowed to reopen at hotels, condos, apartment buildings and homeowner associations, with strict enforcement of social distancing guidelines and capacity limits.

For more information visit miamidade.gov/coronavirus.