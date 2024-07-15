Heat advisory in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and Florida Keys as workweek kicks off

South Floridians were feeling the heat as the workweek kicked off Monday.

A heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Miami-Dade and Broward, and until 7 p.m. for the Florida Keys.

Heat index values of 107 to 112 are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday morning air temperatures were in the low 80s, while feels-like temperatures were in the upper 80s and low 90s before the sun was even up.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Highs will be near seasonable and in the low 90s throughout the day.

As Monday afternoon rolls in, storms turn inland and a passing downpour is possible.

Dry air is going to start moving in just above all of the surface humidity. This will limit the rain from becoming widespread, at least through midweek.

Overall, this week remains steamy, with feels-like conditions in the low 100s and a few passing downpours.

Tips for dealing with the heat

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.