Heat advisory in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and Florida Keys as workweek kicks off

South Floridians were feeling the heat as the workweek kicked off Monday.
A heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Miami-Dade and Broward, and until 7 p.m. for the Florida Keys.
Heat index values of 107 to 112 are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday morning air temperatures were in the low 80s, while feels-like temperatures were in the upper 80s and low 90s before the sun was even up.
Highs will be near seasonable and in the low 90s throughout the day.
As Monday afternoon rolls in, storms turn inland and a passing downpour is possible.
Dry air is going to start moving in just above all of the surface humidity. This will limit the rain from becoming widespread, at least through midweek.
Overall, this week remains steamy, with feels-like conditions in the low 100s and a few passing downpours.
Tips for dealing with the heat
The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.
- The general basic recommendation is to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and protect yourself from the sun if you're going to be engaging in outdoor activities.
- One of the first warnings is related to vehicles, as the heat inside a car can be deadly. "Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The interior temperature of the vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees," says the Red Cross.
- It is also recommended to avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.
- If you don't have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the hottest hours of the day in places like libraries, theaters, and shopping malls.
- It is also advisable to avoid extreme temperature changes. Avoid exercising outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.
- Take frequent breaks if you work outdoors and check frequently to ensure that pets are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.