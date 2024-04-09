Heavy police presence as warrant served in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

There was a heavy police presence in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood Tuesday morning as officers executed a search warrant, officials said.
Pembroke Pines Police said officers were the area of 400 Southwest 101st Terrace serving the search warrant.
Chopper 6 was over the scene where a large police presence could be seen. Multiple people appeared to have been taken into custody.
Police posted on X, warning residents about the operation.
According to police, there are no safety concerns at this time.
No other information was immediately known.
This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.