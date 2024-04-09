Heavy police presence as warrant served in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

There was a heavy police presence in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood Tuesday morning as officers executed a search warrant, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police said officers were the area of 400 Southwest 101st Terrace serving the search warrant.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where a large police presence could be seen. Multiple people appeared to have been taken into custody.

Police posted on X, warning residents about the operation.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Please be advised that officers will be in the area of 400 SW 101st Ter referencing a search warrant. There are no safety concerns at this time. pic.twitter.com/jRT0jMz9sV — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 9, 2024

According to police, there are no safety concerns at this time.

No other information was immediately known.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.