Pembroke Pines

Heavy police presence as warrant served in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

According to police, there are no safety concerns at this time

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

There was a heavy police presence in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood Tuesday morning as officers executed a search warrant, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police said officers were the area of 400 Southwest 101st Terrace serving the search warrant.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where a large police presence could be seen. Multiple people appeared to have been taken into custody.

Police posted on X, warning residents about the operation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to police, there are no safety concerns at this time.

No other information was immediately known.

Local

Miami 2 hours ago

Attorney Ben Crump calls for charges to be dropped against man shot by police in Miami's Model City

Ron DeSantis 2 hours ago

Gov. DeSantis holds press conference to discuss retail theft in Stuart

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke Pines
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us