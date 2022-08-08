Here Are the Updated Testing Requirements for Each Major Cruise Line

Ever since the start of the pandemic, new COVID-19 protocols have complicated many travelers' ideal summer getaway: cruising.

To many, the newfound hassle of determining cruise line regulations, gathering documents and finding a testing center has turned many away from sailing. In recent months, however, many cruise lines have altered requirements to become more lenient on pre-boarding testing regulations.

Before taking to the seas on your next adventure, read this guide to review the updated testing mandates on all of your favorite cruise lines.

(All information is based on sailings out of the United States.)

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Carnival Cruise Lines

Testing Requirements for Vaccinated Passengers:

Cruises 5 days or less: With the exception of sailings to Bermuda and Canada, no fully vaccinated passengers will be required to test before sailing.

Cruises 6 days or more: All guests are required to take an official COVID-19 test before boarding. They can take a PCR test 72 hours prior to sailing, or an antigen test two days prior to sailing.

Testing Requirements for Unvaccinated Passengers:

All unvaccinated guests ages 2 and older are required to receive a lab-administered PCR or antigen test up to 3 days before sailing.

For more information, please see here.

Celebrity Cruise Line

Sebastien Salom Gomis | AFP | Getty Images

Testing Requirements for Vaccinated Passengers:

Cruises 5 days or less: With the exception of sailings to Bermuda and Canada, no fully vaccinated passengers will be required to test before sailing.

Cruises 6 days or more: All guests are required to take an official COVID-19 test before boarding. They can take a PCR test 72 hours prior to sailing, or an antigen test two days prior to sailing.

Testing Requirements for Unvaccinated Passengers:

All unvaccinated guests ages 2 and older are required to receive a lab-administered PCR or antigen test up to 3 days before sailing.

For more information, please see here.

Cunard Luxury Cruise Line

Testing Requirements:

All guests 5 and older are required to take an official negative COVID-19 test before embarking.

For more information, please see here.

Disney Cruise Line

Getty Images

Testing Requirements for Vaccinated Passengers:

All vaccinated guests are required to show proof of a negative antigen, NAAT or PCR test within two days of sailing.

Testing Requirements for Unvaccinated Passengers:

Unvaccinated guests (those 4 and under) must provide proof of a negative NAAT or PCR test within three days of sailing. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

For more information, please see here.

Holland America Cruise Line

Testing Requirements:

Regardless of vaccination status, all guests ages 2 and up are required to show proof of a negative antigen or NAAT COVID test.

For more information, please see here.

MSC Cruises

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Testing Requirements for Vaccinated Passengers:

Cruises 5 days or less: Beginning August 29, no fully vaccinated passengers will be required to test before sailing.

Cruises 6 days or more: All guests are required to take an official COVID-19 test before boarding.

Testing Requirements for Unvaccinated Passengers:

All unvaccinated guests ages 2 and older are required to receive a lab-administered PCR or antigen test up to 3 days before sailing.

For more information, please see here.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Paul Marotta | Getty Images

Testing Requirements for Vaccinated Passengers:

Beginning September 4, no fully vaccinated passengers will be required to test before sailing.

Testing Requirements for Unvaccinated Passengers:

Beginning September 4, all children under 11 years old will not be required to test before sailing. Children 12 and older who are unvaccinated must receive a PCR or antigen test up to 72 hours before sailing.

For more information, please see here.

Princess Cruise Line

Getty Images

Testing Requirements: All guests 2 and older are required to submit a negative test regardless of vaccination status.

For more information, please see here.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Testing Requirements for Vaccinated Passengers:

Cruises 5 days or less: With the exception of sailings to Bermuda and Canada, no fully vaccinated passengers will be required to test before sailing.

Cruises 6 days or more: All guests are required to take an official COVID-19 test before boarding. They can take a PCR test 72 hours prior to sailing, or an antigen test two days prior to sailing.

Testing Requirements for Unvaccinated Passengers:

All unvaccinated guests ages 2 and older are required to receive a lab-administered PCR or antigen test up to 3 days before sailing.

For more information, please see here.

Viking Ocean Cruises

EFE

Testing Requirements:

Viking does not require a pre-departure COVID test unless it is required by a sailing's destination.

For more information, please see here.

When required, where can I get tested in South Florida?

Currently, many local retail pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, Publix, and Target continue to offer COVID testing in locations all across South Florida.

In addition, there are several government centers that offer free testing for Florida residents. To find the center closest to you, please see here.