Here's how hot the inside of a car can get in just an hour

Sadly, another child in Florida died after being left in a hot car.

Two parents were arrested in Polk County this week after they left their 18-month-old inside the car overnight after returning from a Fourth of July party. When she was finally discovered the next morning, the heat index was 105 degrees, and the baby's internal body temperature was 104 degrees.

When it is hot outside of a car, it gets really, really, really hot inside of it.

In fact, if the air temperature is 95 degrees — which it was on Thursday in Miami — after ten minutes, the temperature inside a car rises to 114 degrees.

After 20 minutes, it reaches 124 degrees.

After 40 minutes, 133 degrees.

And finally, after only one hour, the temperature inside the vehicle can reach 138 degrees.

Parking in the shade obviously helps by slowing down how quickly a car heats up, but when temps are in the 90s, even parking in the shade can lead to deadly temps inside a car.

And while we focus on humans, obviously our pets are subjected to the same dangerous temps.

How to prevent hot car deaths

Put something valuable in the backseat, like a phone, purse or ID.

Use a large stuffed animal as a car seat reminder.

Keep your car keys or fob out of reach of children.

Always lock the doors to prevent curious kids from getting inside.

An expert gives tips to prevent hot car deaths after a child was found dead inside a car in Miami Gardens. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports