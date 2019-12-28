Here’s How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree into Mulch

Miami-Dade residents can either drop off their Christmas trees or have them collected for recycling, and in return they may be able to pick up free mulch made from the trees in the Spring.

For drop off, residents can take their clean trees to a participating Trash and Recycling Center (locations listed below) or the West Miami-Dade Home Chemical Collection Center at 8801 NW 58 St. All centers are open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

Eureka Drive - 9401 SW 184 St.

Golden Glades - 140 NW 160 St.

Moody Drive - 12970 SW 268 St.

North Dade Landfill - 21500 NW 47 Ave.

Norwood - 19901 NW 7 Ave.

Palm Springs North - 7870 NW 178 St.

Snapper Creek - 2200 SW 117 Ave.

South Miami Heights - 20800 SW 117 Ct.

West Little River - 1830 NW 79 St.

West Perrine - 16651 SW 107 Ave.

Beginning January 7th, Christmas tree collection crews will begin picking up trees on curb-sides. Check the schedule to find out when to expect collection in your neighborhood:

Zone 1: Jan. 7-11 (South side of SW 152nd Street to SW 400th Street), place tree at the curb by Sunday, Jan. 5

Zone 2: Jan. 13-18 (South side of SW 88th Street to north side of SW 152nd Street), place tree at the curb by Sunday, Jan. 12

Zone 3: Jan. 20-25 (South side of NW 25th Street to north side of SW 88th Street), place tree at the curb by Sunday, Jan. 19

Zone 4: Jan. 27 - Feb. 1 (NW 215th Street to the north side of NW 25th Street), place tree at the curb by Sunday, Jan. 26

All collected trees will be recycled into mulch. In Spring, residents who provide proof of residence within tree collection service areas will be able to pick up free mulch at Trash and Recycling Centers.

If residents are unable to drop off their tree or cannot wait until scheduled pick-up, they may use one of two bulky waste pickups for the calendar year to have their trees removed. Trees placed at the curbside as part of a scheduled bulky waste pickup will not be recycled into mulch.