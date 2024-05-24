Memorial Day

Here's what's open and closed over Memorial Day weekend in South Florida

Note: the holiday could mean changes to store hours, but you’ll find most of your usual spots are open for at least most of the day.

By Briana Trujillo and NBC6

Whether you are having a Memorial Day barbeque or hitting the road for a quick getaway, NBC6 has you covered in case of a last-minute rush to the store, pharmacy or activity. 

Schools and government offices

Let’s start with the obvious: schools, courts, post offices, libraries and city halls will be closed Memorial Day.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and major retailers

Forgot to get hot dogs? Coals? Red Solo cups you definitely won’t leave on the beach and will dispose of properly?

  • That’s OK, because Costco is the only major retailer that will be closed.
  • Otherwise, Aldi, Publix, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Whole Foods, to name a few, have previously remained open.
  • CVS, Navarro and Walgreens will be open but may have reduced hours. 

Beaches and parks

The holiday’s here and you don’t have a plan?

  • You can always go to parks and beaches, which will be open in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. 
  • It'll be free to enter Florida State parks over Memorial Day weekend.
  • Just don’t go to one of these four islands, or Flagler Monument Island, because they will be closed in an effort to cut down on contamination and littering.
  • Additionally, Deering Estate will offer discounted $5 admission. This is not to be confused with Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, which according to its website will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. over the weekend per usual.

Malls

They're open—and they've got sales.

Transit

