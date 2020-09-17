‘He's Somebody's Son': Family Seeks Driver in Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run That Killed Young Man

Family and friends of a young man who was killed in a hit-and-run in southwest Miami-Dade over the weekend are asking the driver to turn themself in.

The mother of 19-year-old Devin Borders was among the group that met with police and reporters Thursday to seek answers in his death.

"To that driver, I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in, because I know my baby is in a better place," mother Frederica Byrd said.

Borders was killed in the Sunday night crash in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 282nd Street. The passenger on his motorcycle, 19-year-old Jada Perry, was injured but survived.

Miami-Dade Police officials said a 2012 Nissan Altima made a left turn directly into the path of the motorcycle. The collision threw Borders and Perry from the motorcycle, officials said.

The driver of the Altima stopped and got out of the car but fled on foot, police said.

#HappeningNow: Detectives from our Homicide Bureau join the family of Devin Borders, in a plea to the public for assistance in gathering information regarding the hit and run that occurred on 9/13/20. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at 305-471-8477. pic.twitter.com/B1FOoNuOWB — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 17, 2020

"Devin was a great kid," stepmother Katrina Martin said. "He's somebody's son, he did not deserve to die the way that he did, so we're asking for the public's help and support so that we could see justice for Devin and for Jada."

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.