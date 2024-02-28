Surveillance shows man getting robbed at gunpoint at Hialeah drive-thru ATM

Surveillance video captures a man getting robbed at gunpoint at an ATM while taking out cash in Hialeah, and after more than a month on the run, the gunman and the driver of the getaway car are behind bars.

The robbery happened on the evening of Jan. 21 at a Bank of America, police said.

The victim was at the drive-through ATM when suddenly a man in a hoodie and a gun came up to him and demanded the $200 he had just withdrawn.

While the gunman demands the cash, the suspected driver of a white car pulls up in front of the victim to prevent him from getting away.

Hialeah Police were able to identify the vehicle last week, impounded the car and took the suspected driver, Leandro Lopez, into custody.

Police said Lopez confessed to the armed robbery and also identified the gunman as Eric Guerra.

Police found Guerra at his house on Tuesday, packing a gun with a matching hand tattoo and gold watch that was also captured on surveillance video.

Investigators said Guerra was taken into custody and did not cooperate.

Police also believe Guerra and Lopez have done this before.

Guerra, the accused gunman, could spend life in jail if convicted.