Hialeah Man Accused of Making Twitter Death Threats

A Hialeah man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill multiple people on social media.

Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said they were tipped off by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about Lesteiro-Diaz making numerous statements on Twitter to kill random people, the affidavit said.

Lesteiro-Diaz said he was going to go to Little Havana to kill people based on their sexual orientation and race, the affidavit said. Investigators also found photos on Lesteiro-Diaz's account where he's holding handguns and high-powreed rifles, the affidavit said.

Sources who know Lesteiro-Diaz say he is an up-and-coming rapper, and in a weird twist, he was interviewed by NBC 6 earlier this month after gunshots were fired into his home.

Lesteiro-Diaz was booked into jail, where he was being held on $10,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.